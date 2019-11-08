|
Richard John Hammett
12/02/1960 - 10/19/2019
Resident of El Sobrante
Richard passed away on Saturday, October 19, of a sudden unexpected heart attack. He was waiting for a shuttle bus to go to a CAL football game when he collapsed and was unable to be revived. He will be sorely missed as he touched many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.
Richard was born in Walnut Creek, CA to Virginia Anne Brennan Hammett and Robert John Hammett. They lived in Pittsburg before buying a home and moving to Antioch. Two years later his sister, Carol, was born. His maternal grandparents lived on a farm outside of Rochester, Minnesota. The family traveled back to Minnesota every summer, visiting sites along the way like Yellowstone National Park and Little Big Horn National Monument. Some of Richard's fondest memories were of his time on the farm in Minnesota. Richard attended elementary, junior high and high school in Antioch (graduated 1978). He attended Los Medanos Junior College (1978-80) and California State University Hayward (1980-82) where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration. He worked as a bookkeeping specialist at a cement and gravel company in Antioch, Bagel King and Thomas Doll CPA Firm (for the last 17 years) in Walnut Creek.
Richard loved sports and had a wonderful knowledge of sports statistics. He had season tickets for CAL football and basketball. He worked part time for the Oakland Athletics on the Give Away Staff (11 years).
He was a very good ballroom dancer. He met his wife, Andrea, at a dance at the Pinole Senior Center (2009). They were married in a surprise wedding at a Merry Mixer dance (2013). He was a director on the board of the Merry Mixers Dance Club for 5+ years. He belonged to other dance groups such as the Diablo Dance Club, Berkeley Singles and Vallejo Moose Lodge. Richard was a devout Catholic and they were remarried in St. Callistus (their home parish) in 2017. Richard and his wife enjoyed attending Broadway Musicals in San Francisco and traveling. They recently returned from a Baltic Cruise where they visited 8 countries.
He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea Hammett, and his sister, Carol Hammett of Lodi. He is also survived by two devoted stepdaughters: Julie Hotchkiss of Castro Valley and Barbara Thomas (presently teaching in India) and three grandchildren: Brendan Hotchkiss, Caleb Hotchkiss, and Ashlyn Thomas. He was greatly loved by all.
Funeral services will be held at St. Callistus Catholic Church in El Sobrante on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 am with a reception afterwards in the Parish Hall and a viewing the night before from 5:00 to 8:00 pm (with the rosary at 7:00 pm) at Wilson and Kratzer Mortuary in San Pablo. Flowers may be sent to the mortuary. Donations may be sent to St. Callistus Catholic Church for new church doors in the honor of Richard Hammett. Friends, colleagues and family are invited to attend the funeral and the viewing.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019