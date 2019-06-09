Richard "Dick" Joseph Kabler

May 22, 1938 - May 29, 2019

Danville

Richard "Dick" Joseph Kabler, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on May 29 with his loving wife, Pat, at his side.

The youngest of three boys, Dick was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Josephine Kabler. Dick attended Marquette High School and Marquette University. He joined the United States Marine Corps (OCS) at Quantico, Virginia, before heading west to Camp Pendleton. It was in California where he met and fell in love with his wife of 54 years, Patricia (McEvoy) Kabler, who Dick affectionately called "Big Red".

Shortly after their wedding in 1964, Dick was deployed to Vietnam where he proudly served his country. Upon his return from active duty, Dick and Pat made their home in Mission Viejo, California, where they started to build their life together.

Although Dick's roots began in Milwaukee, out west was where he made his mark and laid the groundwork for several successful endeavors that continue to thrive today. Dick landed his first sales position with Eaton-Yale & Towne Forklift Trucks in the City of Commerce and was quickly awarded the "Salesman of the Year". Needless to say, Dick was a natural when it came to sales. Dick and Pat soon became a family as they welcomed Kelley Ann and Michael Joseph.

The Kabler family eventually relocated and settled in Danville, California where they established their own community of friends through golf, church, school and business for the next 48 years. In 1977 Dick decided to venture into business on his own and entered the world of commercial real estate, founding Kabler Commercial Real Estate. Dick became a well sought after broker in the corridor stretching from Concord to Livermore where he dominated the commercial real estate market. Dick was a pillar in his community and did business the old fashioned way, with a handshake and a smile. In addition to his thriving business, the San Ramon Valley Herald named Dick the "Businessman of the Year" in January 2001. Dick served on the Danville Chamber of Commerce Board where he led committees and served on key task forces for the city.

Dick's legacy continues to live on as founder of the San Ramon Valley CYO boys' and girls' basketball and track leagues. He coached Mustang soccer league teams and CYO girls' basketball and softball teams. Dick was the founder and key organizer of the Valley Memorial Hospital Golf Tournament for 11 years and also ran the charity golf tournament benefitting Guide Dogs of America.

Dick was an avid golfer and active member of Castlewood Country Club, his home away from home, for over 47 years. He wore many hats on the Board of Castlewood, including President, and earned the title of Senior Club Champion.

Dick, aka Kabes, Kahuna and Uncle Dick will be greatly missed by those who golfed with him, ate Sunday donuts with him, sang with him, laughed out loud with him and prayed with him. One of Dick's favorite past times was his daily walk through the park with his best buddy and partner in crime, Clyde, the dog. We will remember his genuine love for life and robust personality.

Dick is survived by his wife, Patricia Kabler, son Michael Joseph Kabler, brother John Kabler (spouse Jeanne), niece Katie Kabler Moquin (spouse Mark) and Nephew Michael Kabler (spouse Nicole). Dick was predeceased by his brother, Don Kabler, and daughter, Kelley Anne Kabler.

Services: Memorial Mass – St. Joan of Arc, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon, CA, Friday, June 14 at 11 AM

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or Marquette High School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.





