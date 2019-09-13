East Bay Times Obituaries
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel at Atrium Health-Cabarrus
Richard Ken White


1946 - 2019
Richard Ken White
Aug 20, 1946 ~ Sept. 6, 2019
Resident of Concord, NC.
Mr. Richard Ken White, 73, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cabarrus, surrounded by his family.
Rich was born on August 20, 1946 in Albany, CA to the late George Kenneth White and Esther Marie Pierce White. He is also preceded in death by his brother, James "Jim" White and sister, Carol Ann Blackerby.
Rich was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. He had worked for 28 years with GE as a Transportation Analyst. Rich enjoyed coin collecting, restoring furniture, watching Western, Sci-Fi and Romantic Comedy movies, playing card games, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Elizabeth Thomas White and daughter, Suzanne 'Suzy" Elizabeth White.
On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the White family.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019
