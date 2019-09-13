|
Richard Ken White
Aug 20, 1946 ~ Sept. 6, 2019
Resident of Concord, NC.
Mr. Richard Ken White, 73, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cabarrus, surrounded by his family.
Rich was born on August 20, 1946 in Albany, CA to the late George Kenneth White and Esther Marie Pierce White. He is also preceded in death by his brother, James "Jim" White and sister, Carol Ann Blackerby.
Rich was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. He had worked for 28 years with GE as a Transportation Analyst. Rich enjoyed coin collecting, restoring furniture, watching Western, Sci-Fi and Romantic Comedy movies, playing card games, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Elizabeth Thomas White and daughter, Suzanne 'Suzy" Elizabeth White.
