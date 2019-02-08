Richard L. Newacheck

Dec. 24, 1923 - Feb. 1, 2019

Lafayette

Richard (known by all as Dick), born in El Dorado, Kansas, was the fourth child of Frank and Hazel Newacheck. He had a fairly normal childhood during the Depression, and learned all his frugal skills from his father. While taking classes at the Junior College, he worked at Boeing teaching blueprinting, where he received his draft notice. He joined the Army in Sept. 1943, and began his WWII service. After the war ended in Germany, he was sent to the Philippines to be part of the occupational troops. Returning to Kansas in 1946, he attended Kansas State University, where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering and met the love of his life, Barbara. They married in 1949 and moved to California, first in Pleasant Hill and then to the beautiful home he built in the hills of Lafayette.

Dick began working at PG&E, then moved on to Tracer Lab and Aerojet. While at Aerojet, he was put in charge of many departments. including testing reactors. When Aerojet moved, he set up a plan to keep the reactor and created a thriving business, Aerotest, Dick became one of the leading authorities on neutron radiography and ended his work career in 1988 as President of Aerotest in San Ramon.

Dick and Barbara were charter members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Hill, and remained involved with the church until his last days. He and Barbara loved to travel, and visited over 40 countries together. Barbara was able to accompany Dick to China (1981), Russia (1991)and Viet Nam (1992) through the Citizens Ambassador Program, where he was invited to share his knowledge in the nuclear field.

Dick is survived by his older sister, Shirley, and predeceased by his two brothers, John and Bill, and his wife Barbara . They have two children: Linda, and Rick (wife Pamela); three grandchildren, Kyle (wife Marisa), Adam (wife Haley), and Louie (wife Ashley); and three great grandchildren: Owen, Kate and Enzo.

The memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Hill on Sunday, March 3 at 2 pm. Donations can be made to either St. Andrew's or the .





