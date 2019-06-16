Richard L. Parks

December 2, 1950 ~ May 10, 2019

Resident of Antioch, California

Richard L. Parks, age 68, of Antioch, CA passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at home.

Richard was the son of Elvis and Evelyn Parks. He was born on December 2, 1950, in Martinez and grew up in Contra Costa County. Richard graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. Richard's first job was with Lone Star Industries in Clayton. He continued to work there for 22 years. In 1992, he began a new career with East Bay Municipal District where he continued until his retirement. Richard was an avid football fan and rooted for the Raiders whether they were in Oakland or Los Angeles. He enjoyed the Delta and boating since childhood, teenage years and as an adult. It was his love of the water and boating, which led him there. He was Commodore of the Pittsburg Yacht Club in 1994. There he was able to continue his love of being on the delta and meeting many friends on the delta through PYC cruising to and from fellow clubs.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Janette Parks of San Pablo; Jennifer Parks of Napa. He is also survived by his sister Sue Cosenza and her husband Jim of Lafayette; and his partner Josie Van Fleet.

Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Parks of Pittsburg, Daniel Parks of Livermore; and his sister, Betty Bowers of Clark, S. Dakota.

For his family, friends and acquaintances, there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial on October 19th at 1PM at San Joaquin Yacht Club, 550 Riverview PL, Bethel Island, CA 94511

If you need more information contact: Josie Van Fleet - 925.766.2705.





