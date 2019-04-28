Richard Leavitt

Apr. 8, 1939 - Apr. 9, 2019

Gig Harbor, WA formerly of Oakland, CA

Predeceased by parents Morris and Mary Leavitt and brother Raymond Leavitt. He leaves behind wife Camille Kelly, daughters Melissa and Elizabeth, grandchldren Madeline, Kelly, Jamie, sister Susan Leavitt Andrade and niece Alison Andrade. An Oakland native and graduate of Oakland High School, Richard served in the US Army, Fort Ord, CA eventually working in the family business, Superior Home Remodeling in Oakland. Moved to Dallas Tx where he resided for over 20 years working and traveling as a manufacturers rep. Relocating to Gig Harbor Washington where he was so happy to be in the harbor town he loved. A lover of life, art, the Tacoma Rainiers and the Golden State Warriors, and especially enjoying a great Chinese lunch with good friends. His greatest pleasure was being with family and celebrating his 80th birthday with those he loved just a few days before his passing. A big personality and a big heart, he cultivated friends wherever he went. He was loved and will be missed. May his memory be a blessing.

Neptune Society

So Seattle

360-865-2208





