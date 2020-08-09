Richard "Dick" Lee Bolcerek
April 6, 1939 - July 10, 2020
Resident of Jacksonville, OR
Dick was born in Modesto, CA to Wilma Davis Bolcerek and Tony Bolcerek who proceeded him in death as did his brother Robert Bolcerek of AZ. He grew up in Concord, CA and spent most of his life there. After graduating from Mt Diablo HS he attended Diablo Valley College until he joined the Army and served in the 77th Airborne Special Forces and was part of the unit of the original "Green Berets".
Dick worked for Safeway Stores for over 35 yrs until his retirement in 1995. The last 20 yrs he managed the Willow Pass Concord Store where he was known as the Legend. His work ethic, fairness and respect for law and order created many an interesting episode. Shop lifters were not tolerated and it is well known that he would chase them down the street but if he knew they were in need he personally would pay for their groceries. Mr. B was a Grizzly Bear but inside a Teddy Bear as one of his employees describe him. He oversaw the first store pharmacy in CA, operated the first fully computerized store in Northern CA and initiated the first Chinese take-out food in the entire company. As a respected manager of over 250 employees he was demanding but fair and was always there to help and support them. His motto was "We all work hard together so we can all play later". He was honored as Store Manager of the Year for 8 yrs and was Safeway Employees Association president and vice president.
The outdoors was Dick's haven and hunting, fishing, skiing were his passions which he shared with his family and dear friends (Maynard, Canada, Ferrario, Salmons, Mills, Fink, Riley & Borelli) in the Sierra's around Strawberry, Kenai AK, Klamath Falls OR and the CA Fish and Game refuges. He would say "This is where I find my God and Pray". He shared his passions with anyone who was willing to learn and especially the children whom he would take to Camp Sacramento to teach them how to fish. He was chairman for the Diablo Valley Ducks Unlimited for 5 yrs. Not to be forgotten was his love of Nascar and Sprint car racing. His interest started as a young boy selling concessions at the Pacheco Speedway.
Dick played baseball his whole life from high school where he excelled as first baseman with the Mt Diablo Red Devils, through his Army service, then semi-pro for the Crolls in Alameda, to Sr softball in Concord and then Sun City Roseville Sr Softball where he served as president. Not to mention managing many Little League and Babe Ruth teams.
Dick loved to travel and although he felt the mountains couldn't be surpassed he found the beauty of Kauai just as equal. With his wife Cathy they also traveled to China, Europe, Mexico, AK, ID and OR.
Dick is survived by his devoted wife of 19 yrs, Cathy (Heidt) and his sister, Janet Phipps of Concord. He was the much loved father of two sons from his first marriage to Beverly Giovanetti: Michael (Julia) Bolcerek and Scott Bolcerek and a beloved stepfather to Emily (John) Callahan and Molly (Pete) Milley. Affectionately called Papa he dearly loved his grandchildren, Summer, Aaron, Sarah and Jack Bolcerek, and Caitlin Callahan. And many nieces and nephews who thought Uncle Dick was the greatest.
We are eternally grateful to Dick's wonderful caregiver Cindy and to the Providence Hospital Palliative Care and Hospice teams of Medford, OR.
Dick was truly a Man for all Seasons and will be lovingly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held in the Concord area when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
. View the online memorial for Richard "Dick" Lee Bolcerek