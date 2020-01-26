|
|
Richard Lee Pilant
7/26/46-1/17/2020
Oroville, CA
Richard "Rich" Pilant, age 73, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Oroville Post-Acute Center in Oroville, California.
Rich was born July 26, 1946 to Robert and Elizabeth Pilant in Oakland, California. He attended Ygnacio Valley High School and served in the United States Navy on the USS Enterprise. Throughout his life he worked a variety of jobs.
He leaves behind his mother, Elizabeth Pilant of Surprise, AZ and the late Robert Pilant. Also survived by sister Patti LeMay of Nebraska, children Sabrina, Stephanie, Sean and 7 grandchildren, many other relatives and good friends.
No services will be held per Rich's request.
View the online memorial for Richard Lee Pilant
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020