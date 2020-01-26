Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pilant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Pilant


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Pilant Obituary
Richard Lee Pilant
7/26/46-1/17/2020
Oroville, CA
Richard "Rich" Pilant, age 73, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Oroville Post-Acute Center in Oroville, California.
Rich was born July 26, 1946 to Robert and Elizabeth Pilant in Oakland, California. He attended Ygnacio Valley High School and served in the United States Navy on the USS Enterprise. Throughout his life he worked a variety of jobs.
He leaves behind his mother, Elizabeth Pilant of Surprise, AZ and the late Robert Pilant. Also survived by sister Patti LeMay of Nebraska, children Sabrina, Stephanie, Sean and 7 grandchildren, many other relatives and good friends.
No services will be held per Rich's request.


View the online memorial for Richard Lee Pilant
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -