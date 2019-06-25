|
Richard Lewis Stockman
October 13, 1955 ~ June 11, 2019
Resident of Brentwood &Knightsen, California
Richard Lewis Stockman, my husband, died suddenly at his home at the age of 63. He is the father of two wonderful sons, Blake and Marshal Stockman.
Richard was born in Garberville, CA and graduated with a BS Degree in business at Humboldt State University. He was owner of DLS Insurance. He died peacefully while doing what he loved.
Services will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Brentwood on June 29, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in East Bay Times on June 25, 2019