Richard Manuel Moreno

November 10, 1942 - April 2, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill

Richard Manuel Moreno passed away on April 2, 2019 after a 2 year battle with dementia. Rich was the consummate gentleman with professional integrity and work ethic that stood out among his peers.

Born and raised in Richmond, California, Rich graduated from Richmond HS (1960) and worked for PG&E and PGT in San Francisco before entering the real estate business in 1978 in Contra Costa County and continued there for the next 39 years. Rich was an active member of the Board of Directors and a recognized Emeritus of the Contra Costa Association of Realtors representing the Lamorinda area.

Preceded in death by parents Mary and Manuel Moreno, sister Julie Moreno Walters and mother of his children, Ronda Gouldsmith Moreno. Survived by his devoted children, daughter Alyssa (Boise, ID) son, Mitchell (Iza) granddaughter Vivian, (Pittsburg, CA), and long time companion Phyllis Hardiman (Pleasant Hill, CA).

Rich enjoyed gardening, collecting artwork and antique furniture, but most importantly, he loved his annual family vacations to Pueblo Bonita Mazatlan.

Rich will be truly missed by those whose lives he touched and the lasting friendships he made throughout his life. Taken from us far too soon, we wish him peace and comfort on his next journey.

Burial will be private with family only and a Celebration of Life to follow in the coming months. Rich's charitable causes are Tony LaRussa's ARF and the .





