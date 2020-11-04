1/1
Richard Quesada
1932 - 2020
Richard Quesada
April 3, 1932 - October 26, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Richard Quesada was born in Jerome, Arizona on April 3, 1932. He passed on to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26th, 2020. He lived a long, active life, was loved and respected by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Richard grew up in Jerome. He had three brothers and four sisters. He is preceded in death by his Father, Margarito, his mother, Refugio, his brother Jesus and his sisters Julia, Aurelia, Connie and his son-in-law, Grant Collins. He is survived by his brothers Manuel, Bensie and his sister Margaret.
In high school Richard was a star athlete and helped his football team win the Northern Arizona State Championship in 1950. It was there that Richard met the love of his life, Pilar. They would enjoy 68 years of marriage together.
In 1951 Richard joined the Navy and served on the USS St. Paul during the Korean War. He has been a part of the USS St. Paul Association consisting of the many men that served on that cruiser from WW2 through Viet Nam.
Richard and Pilar were married in the early 1950's and had three children: Susan Collins (Grant), Ina Ungari (Dean), and Richard Quesada Jr. (Karen).
He was employed at U.S. Steel in Pittsburg, CA. From his training in the Navy he was able to serve as a pipefitter where he eventually became certified as a journeyman. At the time of his retirement he was a HVAC specialist. Richard was known both at work and among his friends as one who could fix anything.
Richard also carried on his love for sports throughout his life. Richard and Pilar played in volleyball and bocce ball leagues into their 60's. Richard played on a couple of different softball and lob ball teams and he coached Little League.
Richard and Pilar loved to travel and they enjoyed seeing the U.S. as well as Europe.
Richard is survived by his wife, Pilar; children Susan Collins (Grant), Ina Ungari (Dean), and Richard Quesada (Karen); grandchildren Matthew and Alex Collins, Brett Ungari and Danielle Notaro, Michael Madera; Richard Sutton and Aleksandra Mendoza; great grandchildren Maddison Lennon, Rose Collins, Maverick Notaro and Marcelo Mendoza.
Due to the Covid pandemic a graveside service will be limited to family. We look forward to a Celebration of Life in 2021 with food and Mariachi. A special thanks to the V.A. and caretakers Briana, Carole, Lynn, and Maria.


View the online memorial for Richard Quesada



Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 3, 2020
Our sincere condolences for the loss of your dear husband. We will keep you close in our thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks. Larry and Lucy Hernandez Prescott, AZ
Larry and Lucy Hernandez
Friend
