Richard R. De LimaMay 24, 1929 - Oct. 2, 2020Resident of Priest RiverRichard R. De Lima born on May 24, 1929. Passed away on October 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Resident of Priest River Idaho. Survived by his Brother Stanley De Lima of Granite Bay. Three Grandchildren: Crystal Bermudez of Nevada, Dustin and Daniel Shields of Modesto, Ca. Great Grandchildren and many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward Ca. Graveside service to be held on October 23, 2020 at 12 noon.