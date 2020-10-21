1/
Richard R. De Lima
1929 - 2020
Resident of Priest River
Richard R. De Lima born on May 24, 1929. Passed away on October 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Resident of Priest River Idaho. Survived by his Brother Stanley De Lima of Granite Bay. Three Grandchildren: Crystal Bermudez of Nevada, Dustin and Daniel Shields of Modesto, Ca. Great Grandchildren and many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward Ca. Graveside service to be held on October 23, 2020 at 12 noon.


View the online memorial for Richard R. De Lima



Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
