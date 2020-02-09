|
|
Richard Radigonda
May 27, 1938 - Jan. 18, 2020
Vallejo
Rich Radigonda, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a very long courageous battle with Cancer, and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), on January 18, 2020. Rich lived a cherished and exciting life. He was born in San Francisco in 1938, and lived there during his early life. He graduated from Riordan High School in 1957, and then served his county in the Navy aboard the USS Ticonderoga aircraft carrier. In 1960 he married Jean Tretheway Radigonda, and started his own auto repair business (Rich's Auto and Truck), which he operated successfully for 40 years. To raise their three children, Gina, Tosca and Rich, Jr. they moved and lived in the Alamo/Danville/Walnut Creek area for many years before Rich settled in Vallejo.
Rich was an extremely talented artist and he created many stunning paintings of all types of aircraft, race cars, wildlife, and marsh panoramas, along with being an extraordinary duck decoy carver. He went on to win numerous prestigious awards, including Best of Show for his "Flying Pintail", and the 2005 California Duck Stamp. He painted a remarkable mural on the USS Hornet of all the various planes that have flown off that ship, and another large mural that hangs at Travis Airforce Base. His depiction of decoy carver Richard "Fresh Air Dick" Janson graces the current issue of California Waterfowl.
Rich was extremely passionate about many organizations and was a tireless supporter, volunteer and board member, while also donating many pieces of his artwork for greater causes. Some of the organizations he was so proud to be involved with were the California Waterfowl Association (CWA), Ducks Unlimited, The United States Navy League, and the USS Hornet. In late 2019 Rich was awarded CWA's Ray Lewis Lifetime Achievement award.
Rich's life has impacted and enhanced so many of his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a force of life that will be remembered by all that he touched, and will be so greatly missed. Rich is survived by his sister Diane Warde of Stockton, his children, Gina Gonzales (Jon), Tosca Feliciello (Angelo), and Richard Radigonda, Jr. (Lorinda), and his 5 grandchildren Milan Feliciello, Dante Radigonda, Nicolas Gonzales, Violet Radigonda, and Lily Radigonda.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 15, 1pm – 4pm, Heather Farms Gardens, 1340 Marchbanks Drive, Walnut Creek, California.
View the online memorial for Richard Radigonda
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020