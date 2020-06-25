Richard Reimers
Jan. 4, 1934 - June 24, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA
Richard Martin Reimers died peacefully at age 86 after a prolonged battle with dementia. He was born in Long Island, New York to Alfred Karl and Bertha Marie Koechel Reimers. He was second youngest of their six children. He got started at Pasadena City College on the GI Bill, going on to receive his bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics and master's in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley. He worked as a cyclotron engineer at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory until he retired in 1993, along with the decommissioning of the Bevelac. He lost his wife of 42 years, Luz Amparo de Maria Navarro Reimers in 2006. He is survived by siblings Alfred, Amy, and Carla, as well as children (grandchildren): Dr. Monica Morris of Richmond, Virginia (Grant/Zoe, Eric), Stephen/Anneke of Walnut Creek (Sean, Evan, Elizabeth), Michael/Lesli of Austin, Texas (Eric, Allison, Reilly), and Michelle/Chris Roth of Thousand Oaks (Kiersten).
A small, family-only graveside service will be planned. If you are so moved, please donate in his name to the charity of your choice.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 25, 2020.