Richard Riemke

Oct. 11, 1944 - Mar. 7, 2019

Rodeo, CA

Richard Allan Riemke, beloved brother and cousin, passed away in Rodeo, California at the age of 74. He was born Oct. 11, 1944 in Vallejo, CA. He lived in Crockett until 1958 (age 13) when our family moved to Rodeo. He played the piano & accordion, was a Lifeguard at the Rodeo Swimming Club, played trombone & was Student Conductor of the John Swett High School Band & Dance Band, was Student Body President, and graduated in 1962.

He received B.A. and M.A. degrees in Physiology and his PhD in Engineering Science from the University of California Berkeley. He belonged to Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and worked for awhile during graduate school at Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Rich played trombone in the Cal Band and was Drum Major of the Band in 1965. The Cal Band performed on the Ed Sullivan Show. Ed brought Rich on the stage and introduced him. Rich was also in the U.S. Army Reserve Band as a trombone player for 5 years. His first job after receiving his PhD was at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. He wanted to move closer to home, so he started working in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the Idaho National Laboratory as a Nuclear Engineer. He ended up working there for 30 years. Rich enjoyed listening to the Beach Boys and he loved surfing. He would vacation every summer in Huntington Beach. He eventually moved there in 2010 after he retired. Rich is survived by his sister, Anita Mann and her husband, Barry of Rodeo; cousins, Margaret Lloyd of Rodeo, Fred Cortelyou of New Jersey, and Virginia Crum-Ross of Crockett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Frances Riemke; his brother Thomas Riemke; and his cousins, William A. Ross and Charles Cortelyou.

Funeral Liturgy Mass will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Church, 825 7th Street, Rodeo, followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2560 Church Lane, San Pablo.

Memorial gifts may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.





