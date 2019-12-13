Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Hayward
Richard Romero


1966 - 2019
Richard Romero Obituary
Richard Romero
May 5, 1966 - Dec. 7 2019
Hayward, CA
Richard is survived by his parents Pat and Ed Romero and now has joined his brothers Edward and David Romero in heaven. He passed away after battling illness for two years. Richard was a life time resident of Hayward. He loved to fish in all our local waters. Celebration of life will be held at Chapel of the Chimes Hayward on Tuesday December 17th from 4:30pm-7:30pm


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019
