Richard Sidney Cochran

Resident of Piedmont, California

Richard Sidney Cochran died Friday, March 29, 2019, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Oakland in 1940 to Sidney and Marian Cochran and grew up in Piedmont. He married Susan Warner in 1960 and with her, graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 1961. Upon graduation he began his 30-year career in the family business, Cochran and Celli Chevrolet, founded by his Grandfather, J.E. Cochran and Bernardo Celli, Sr. as City Front Wagon Works in 1906. It became California's oldest Chevrolet dealership. He learned all aspects of the car business and for many years managed the used car lot. He also developed a love of classic cars, especially General Motors and Chevrolet. After 30 years, he began a second successful career in commercial and residential real estate.

He was an Eagle Scout and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. He remained active in scouting as a scout master and received the Silver Beaver Award, a council-level award for distinguished service to young people. He grew up back-packing and skiing in Yosemite and the Sierras and passed on those loves to his children and grandchildren. He loved dogs deeply and had rescue dogs all his life. His interest in martial arts led him to achieve a brown belt in karate. During Vietnam he served in the Naval Reserve. He was a member of the Lions Club and The Guardsmen.

Richard is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Piedmont Community Church. A reception will follow in its Guild Hall. Donations may be made in his memory to Boy Scouts of America, Oakland SPCA, Island Cat Rescue, Yosemite Conservancy or East Bay Children's Theater.





