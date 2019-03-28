East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ortega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Ortega


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard T. Ortega Obituary
Richard T. Ortega
May 8, 1941 - Mar. 8, 2019
Hayward
Age 77 years. Born May 8, 1941 in Oakland California. Passed on March 8, 2019 at his home in Hayward with all his family by his side. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 25 years. He was a machine operator and shop Stewart. He enjoyed working with his hands, doing crafts, building things and doing his yard. But especially spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He enjoyed coaching for Tennyson little league, retail clerks, Hayward braves, Sunset high school and Hayward High School.
Richard is survived by his wife Lydia of 53 years, 3 son's; Richard Junior (Tammy), Alex (Stephanie), Larry Romer (Ellie), 6 grandchildren; Shaylin, Janel, Aj, Jerrick Romer, Matthew and Brandon McAdams. He was preceded in death by his parents; Barbara and Alex Ortega, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of His life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. at Grissom's Chapel and Mortuary 267 E. Lewelling Blvd. San Lorenzo


View the online memorial for Richard T. Ortega
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
Download Now