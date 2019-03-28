Richard T. Ortega

May 8, 1941 - Mar. 8, 2019

Hayward

Age 77 years. Born May 8, 1941 in Oakland California. Passed on March 8, 2019 at his home in Hayward with all his family by his side. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 25 years. He was a machine operator and shop Stewart. He enjoyed working with his hands, doing crafts, building things and doing his yard. But especially spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He enjoyed coaching for Tennyson little league, retail clerks, Hayward braves, Sunset high school and Hayward High School.

Richard is survived by his wife Lydia of 53 years, 3 son's; Richard Junior (Tammy), Alex (Stephanie), Larry Romer (Ellie), 6 grandchildren; Shaylin, Janel, Aj, Jerrick Romer, Matthew and Brandon McAdams. He was preceded in death by his parents; Barbara and Alex Ortega, 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of His life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. at Grissom's Chapel and Mortuary 267 E. Lewelling Blvd. San Lorenzo





