East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wilkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Thomas "Dick" Wilkes


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Thomas "Dick" Wilkes Obituary
Richard Thomas "Dick" Wilkes
Nov. 7, 1939 - Aug. 16, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Richard Thomas "Dick" Wilkes passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was a long time Pleasanton resident and a proud provider. He had a passion for playing golf and a love for the Oakland Raiders. Dick is now reunited with his late wife, Evette, his parents, brother and grandson, Alex. He is survived by his four children, Daniel, David, Donna and Kent; five grandchildren, Melissa, Vanessa, Tucker, Nicholas and Olivia; four great grandchildren, Ella, Malia, Sophia and Zara. He was loved dearly by his family and friends and was admired as "Papa" by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley on Friday, August 30th, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Dick asked that donations be made in his memory to the or .



View the online memorial for Richard Thomas "Dick" Wilkes
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now