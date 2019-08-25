|
|
Richard Thomas "Dick" Wilkes
Nov. 7, 1939 - Aug. 16, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Richard Thomas "Dick" Wilkes passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was a long time Pleasanton resident and a proud provider. He had a passion for playing golf and a love for the Oakland Raiders. Dick is now reunited with his late wife, Evette, his parents, brother and grandson, Alex. He is survived by his four children, Daniel, David, Donna and Kent; five grandchildren, Melissa, Vanessa, Tucker, Nicholas and Olivia; four great grandchildren, Ella, Malia, Sophia and Zara. He was loved dearly by his family and friends and was admired as "Papa" by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley on Friday, August 30th, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Dick asked that donations be made in his memory to the or .
View the online memorial for Richard Thomas "Dick" Wilkes
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019