Richard (Dick) Tinch


1933 - 2019
Walnut Creek
Dick Tinch, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 3, 2019, in Stanton, CA after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Parkinson's and dementia. Survived by his spouse, 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He was raised in Nevada, served in the U.S. military, earned a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering, and had a career with AT&T. He was devoted to his family, served in church leadership, enjoyed outdoor recreation, and was a longtime resident of Walnut Creek, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019
