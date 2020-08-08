Richard UmanskyFebruary 27, 1929 - July 14, 2020Resident of Oakland, CARichard Umansky, born February 27th, 1929 in the Bronx, New York, was the elder child of Clara Bring Umansky, a public school teacher, and Maurice Umansky, a dermatologist and family physician, both Jewish immigrants from what is now Ukraine. Richard and his younger sister, Susan Umansky, were raised across the street from Yankee Stadium. Richard attended Bronx High School of Science, Antioch College in Ohio and, then Harvard Medical School. In the fifties, he was drafted and served as an army doctor in Yokahama, Japan. He quickly focused on pediatrics.In 1960, Richard moved west, dreaming of the Sierra Nevada mountains. He was hired by Children's Hospital, Oakland to create a new center supporting children with developmental disabilities and their families. The Child Development Center, which ran until 2009, was innovative in bringing together both medical and psychological staff. Richard was a gentle doctor – quiet with adults, skilled and caring with children.Richard was an amateur historian, fascinated by maps and chronicles of exploration and cross-cultural encounters. He was an avid traveler and outdoorsman. He became a devoted father in 1976 when his daughter, Ilana Umansky, was born to his first wife, Joyce Scott.In 1987, Richard married Kathleen Whitney, a teacher and the mother of Mimi Whitney, formerly one of his patients at Children's Hospital. Together they travelled, raised their combined three children, and lived a fulfilling life. After retirement, Richard returned to interests of his youth: Yiddish class and piano lessons. Into his 90s, he walked each morning to his favorite haunt, Cole Coffee, to coffee, nod and shake hands with the staff and regulars, and read medical journals. Richard was loyal, generous, and utterly devoted to his family. Richard is predeceased by his parents and sister, and leaves behind a loving family including his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Ilana; his three step-children Patrick Surdoval, Mimi Whitney, and Lilia Scott; his son-in-law Todd Sickafoose; and his three beloved granddaughters, Kodiak, Juniper, and Cybelle. He will be sorely missed.