Richard V. Bettiga
July 22, 1935 - Nov. 11, 2019
Resident of Concord
Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years and four sons; Rick Jr., Victor, Anthony and Jeffery. Nine Grandchildren and Eleven Great Grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette December 6, 2019 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019