|
|
Richard Werner Procunier, PhD.
October 27, 1936 - December 18, 2019
Resident of Danville
Richard Werner Procunier passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on December 18, 2019, with his family by his side.
Richard was born in Dallas, Texas, but essentially grew up in Chicago and graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1954. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in June, 1958. After graduation from MIT, he entered the US Air Force as a second lieutenant at the Geophysics Research Directorate, part of Cambridge Research Laboratories in Bedford, Massachusetts. At the end of his active duty in the US Air Force in 1962, he moved with his family to Watford England, where he earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Space Physics at University College London.
Richard's career path led him to California where he first worked as a research scientist at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company in Palo Alto, then onto a market managing position in acoustics at Hewlett-Packard. In 1974, he joined The US Environmental Protection Agency as Chief of Noise Control for Region 9 in San Francisco. In 1984 he transferred to the Regional Administrators Office as a Scientific Advisor for multiple environmental management programs and projects, including Superfund Cleanup and Hazardous Waste. He retired from EPA in 2000.
Richard was a man of many interests and he supported causes he hoped would make the world a better place. Retirement gave him the time he needed to pursue these programs and causes, which ultimately brought him a tremendous amount of joy and satisfaction. At The Center for Theology and the Natural Sciences at UC Berkeley, he was involved and recognized for his years of support for the advancement of theology and science. One of the things he was most proud of, was the establishment of a Fund to support cognitive neuroscience research being conducted in the Brain and Cognitive Sciences Department at MIT. Because of his significant hearing loss, 80%, he became an active supporter and advocate for both the State and National Hearing Loss Associations of America.
Retirement also gave Richard more time for family. He, along with his sister Dottie continued the family tradition of an every other year, since 1974, Procunier/Olson family reunion. Starting in 2000, the Procunier family's have spent many Christmas holidays together in Maui. Richard valued his lifelong connections to family members and friends, many of whom he connected with monthly on Skype. Recently Skype included captioning, which made the monthly Skype with grandchildren a much richer experience. Fun was also a very important part of his life and he and his wife Carolyn, enjoyed plenty of fun throughout their years together. They were members of a couples bridge group for over 25 years and spent many happy years playing golf with friends and family at Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville. They were fortunate to be able to travel to many wonderful places, often with other family members and friends. One year they even exchanged their home with a family in Switzerland for three weeks. One of Richard's favorite trips was with his sister Dottie and her husband Will. It was a golf trip to Scotland, part of an Elderhostel Program. A particular highlight of that trip was that Will and Richard were lucky enough to be able to play the course at St. Andrews. Richard loved to read, so along with a good friend, formed a men's book group, now in its 27th year. Another of his favorite things to do, was to serve tea to his friends and particularly to his grandchildren. On very special occasions, usually including his grandchildren, these teas would become a proper English afternoon tea, and generally include the wearing of fancy hats and ties.
Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn, his daughters Nancy, Carol (Richard), Ellen (Francis), his five grandchildren, Mika, Riana, Audrey, Josephine and Richard and his sister Dorothy. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Dorothy, his first wife Janet, his son John and his step-son Michael.
There will be a celebration of life in February. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hearing Loss Association of America, California State Association, 9409 Kincardine Ave., Los Angeles, California 90034.
View the online memorial for Richard Werner Procunier, PhD.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020