|
|
Rickie "Beth" Epstein
Resident of San Francisco
Rickie 'Beth' Epstein, age 66, passed away on February 25, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Born in Decatur, IL in 1953, Rickie endured an ever changing environment, beginning her life in Decatur, moving to Japan and moving back to Illinois before finding her final home in California – and this was just during her first 6 years of life. Equal parts creative and brilliant, Rickie graduated from Skyline High School in Oakland, CA in 1971 and received an Associate's degree from Feather River Junior College in Quincy. A Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Environmental Art & Design from Lone Mountain College in San Francisco, CA in 1976.
Rickie was many things (a firefighter, an electrician, a post office worker) but above all else, she was an artist. As a celebrated stained glass and blasted glass maker and a polymer clay business owner/teacher, Rickie breathed life into many churches, hotels and houses all along the pacific coast. In addition to her glass work, Rickie spent her days creating unique jewelry pieces, garnering the attention of art festival goers young and old.
Towards the end of her life, Rickie fought a mighty and admirable battle as she faced renal failure. With her passing, Rickie left a hole in the hearts of many. She had a curious mind with a love for nature and all of the wonders that humanity offers. She could be a force to reckon with, often classified as a straight shooter who could light up a room or create the perfect storm. She had an amazing sense of humor. It is difficult to reduce such a bright, eccentric light into a few simple paragraphs.
Preceded in death by her father Maxwell 'Jay' Epstein and ex-husband Jim Lundberg. She leaves behind her mother Arlene 'Skippy' Epstein, her two siblings, Michael Epstein (Linda Moss) and Sharon Patty, her sister-in-law, Simone Epstein, and her nieces and nephews, Dan Patty (Dan's wife, Erika, and their son, Noah) Michael Patty, Savannah Epstein and Gabby Epstein. Rickie also leaves behind her ex-husband, James Weed.
The family invites you to join us in a celebration of her exotic life Sunday March 8th, 2020 from 1-3pm. Please contact a family member for details.
View the online memorial for Rickie "Beth" Epstein
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020