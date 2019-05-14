Risë Tarabini Revis

Dec. 1, 1952 - May 1, 2019

Resident of Vacaville

Our beloved Risë passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019. She will be remembered forever as a loving wife, mother, friend of all who met her, a master educator, and an advocate for children worldwide.

Risë Clare Tarabini was born Dec.1,1952 in Richmond, CA to Bruno and Helen Tarabini. She attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, Adams Jr. High and graduated from J.F. Kennedy High School in 1970. She attended Contra Costa Jr. College, then San Francisco State University, graduating in 1977 with a B.A. in Liberal Studies. She received her Masters in Special Education from Sacramento State in 1985 and eventually her Administrative Credential from Sonoma State in 2008.

Her career in education started in 1977 with the Vacaville Unified School District and continued until her retirement in 2013. During those 35+ years, she covered all aspects of elementary education: Special Ed. teacher, Kindergarten teacher, elementary Program Specialist, Program Coordinator, and earned Teacher of the Year for '93-'94, and Mentor Teacher '96-'98. Well respected amongst her peers, Rise was asked to continue working for the district for many years after retirement.

Beyond Risë's work in education, she was an active member of her community. With a servant's heart, joyful spirit and compassion for all, she was always there for her friends and family. Risë was one of a kind; a faithful Christian and fantastic quilter, she loved the outdoors and was always willing to take on a new challenge. Kayaking, hiking, drinking wine with her friends, she was up for everything! A world traveler, Risë had just returned from a long-awaited European trip with her husband Richard.

Risë is survived by her husband Richard Revis, son Benjamin Revis, daughter Zoe Revis, sister Susan Tarabini Rochin, brother George Tarabini. She is preceded in death by her parents Bruno and Helen Tarabini, brothers Wesley and Stephen Tarabini.

The Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 24th, 2019 at The Father's House, 4800 Horse Creek Dr. Vacaville, CA 95688 from 1-3pm.





