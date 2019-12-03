Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Crockett, CA
Rita Carmella Stakenburg Obituary
Rita Carmella Stakenburg Resident of Crockett, California Rita Stakenburg was called to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by Dutchy, her husband of 59 years. She is survived by her daughters Anita (Peachy) Moirao, husband Daniel and Julie Stakenburg. Rita as blessed with two granddaughters Jacqueline Christine Korajiac, (Jasko), and Jennifer Margaret Moirao-Thiel (Timothy) and three great- grandchildren Justin, Jason, and Juliana Korajiac. Rita lived her life in the city of Crockett, CA. And as was customary of the time she met and married Abraham (Dutch) Stakenburg, who was stationed on the hills of Crockett. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crockett, CA. Reception following. Wilson &Kratzer - Chapel of the Mission Bells (510) 232- 6552
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019
