Graham-Hitch Memorial
125 Railroad Ave.
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 837-2500
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Canyon Creek Presbyterian Church
9015 South Gale Ridge Rd.
San Ramon, CA
View Map
Rita Dorothy Carlson


1929 - 2019
Rita Dorothy Carlson Obituary
Rita Dorothy Carlson
October 25, 1929 - November 4, 2019
Resident of Danville
Rita Carlson, wife of the late Carl H. Carlson (2006) and mother of David C. Carlson, died in San Ramon.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Canyon Creek Presbyterian Church, 9015 South Gale Ridge Rd., San Ramon, CA 94582. A reception will follow the service.
Memorial contributions are preferred to https://mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/Rita-Carlson-Memorial-Fund


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
