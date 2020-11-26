Rita Kroll-Pardella1941 ~ 2020Resident of Concord, CAOn November 14, 2020 Rita entered into eternal rest with her husband Fred at her side.Rita was born in Syracuse New York. She graduated from Syracuse University and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She lived and worked in Boston, New York, and Stowe Vermont prior to making San Francisco her home. In San Francisco she eventually met and married her husband Fred. Rita was always proud of her work accomplishments. She was previously employed by Tufts Medical School, Harvard Graduate School of Education, Rockefeller Family and Associates Hospital for Special Surgery, and eventually worked/ retired from the Olympic Club in San Francisco where she spent 20 years as an Administrative Assistant and Golf Tournament Coordinator. Rita thoroughly enjoyed her years at the Club. She felt it was a very pleasant environment that provided her with many wonderful experiences and memories. Rita was proud to be associated with the coordination and enjoyment of two U.S. Open Tournaments as well as multiple PGA events.Rita felt lucky to have met her husband Fred, a retired SFPD Lieutenant and Security Manager for Tiffany and Company. After both retiring from the working world Fred and Rita were fortunate enough to spend their retirement years enjoying extensive travel through the United States and Europe. They also enjoyed hiking, biking, attending outdoor and indoor events, and spending quality time with family and friends. Rita had a special affinity for animals and enjoyed spending time volunteering for organizations focused on them.Rita is survived by her husband Fred as well as her brother, Joseph Mercurio, of Saranac Lake New York. She is also survived by her nieces Shannon and Kari, her stepson Greg Pardella and wife Karin, as well as her grandchildren Lauren and Jack, and finally by the numerous friends she made in high school, college, employment, and everyday life throughout the country.Rita is preceded in death by her loving parents, Joseph and Mary of Syracuse New York.A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future when conditions permit. In the meantime, please say a prayer for Rita when she is in your thoughts.