Rita L. PettiFeb. 1928 - May 24, 2020Resident of Albany, CARita Bonanni Petti (1928-2020) passed on to be with our Lord and Savior on 5/24/20. She was 92. Rita was a devout and active member of the Catholic Church, and a true believer in the power of prayer and the ability of God to work wonders. Graduating at the top of her high school class, she worked as a secretary for nine years at the Atlantic Refining Company in Philadelphia to help support her family. At age 40, after raising four children, she attended night classes at Kean College in New Jersey to receive a teaching degree. Then, finally realizing her dream of becoming a teacher, she taught 4th grade at St. Elizabeth's Catholic School in Linden, N.J. In the 1980's and in retirement, Rita and her dear husband Pat started a secular Franciscan Fraternity at the Church of Our Savior in Cocoa Beach, Florida that is still active today. She was a devoted wife and mother. She adored her six grandchildren, who all loved her dearly, and she was a faithful friend. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Pat; four children: Matthew, Edward, Lorraine, and Patrick; three daughters-in-law: Wendy, Lynn, and Joanna; and six grandchildren: Nick, Emily, Natalie, Mae Lin, David, and Julia.