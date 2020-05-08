Rita Marie O'Neill Bucher
June 8, 1932 - April 22, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Surrounded by her family, Rita Marie O'Neill Bucher died peacefully in her home of sixty years on April 22nd, eleven days after the birth of her first great-grandchild. Rita was the youngest of three children born to Rita Looney and Stanley O'Neill, Sr. Fondly known as Reats, she is predeceased in death by her two brothers, Stanley Jr. and Raymond. Rita attended St. Cyril's Elementary School (1946), Holy Names High School (1950), and Holy Names College (1954), where she served as student body president. Upon graduation, she worked for two years at Alameda Hospital as a lab technician. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Alfred Richard Bucher. Together they created a family of four children to whom Rita was a devoted and loving mother. Over the sixteen years her children attended St. Elizabeth Elementary school, Rita was a tireless volunteer. From serving as the President of the Mother's Club to initiating and coordinating a science curriculum throughout the school, she brought her gentle presence and clear thinking to everything she did.
In the early 70's, she returned to Holy Names College to obtain a teaching credential and taught for nine years at Corpus Christi in Piedmont and three years at St. Elizabeth High School. She was devoted to Catholic education and generously offered her leadership skills in its service. Rita was appointed Diocesan President of the Parent Teacher Groups by Bishop Begin. She served on the Diocesan School Board from 1976-82, and on the FACE Executive Board from 1988-91. In 1980 she received the Holy Names College Alumnae Award for service to the community, in 1985 she was the recipient of the Diocesan Mother Seton Award, and in 1987 the CHOICE Distinguished Alumnae Award. Rita's leadership was characterized by humility and grace. A woman of faith, she changed with the church and the times, and was committed to her own spiritual journey.
Named "Grandma Up the Hill" and "Mom" by her grandchildren, she loved them dearly and delighted in their company. She enjoyed many loving friendships over the years, especially with "the girls from HNC" and Holy Names High School, who fondly became known as the Purple Ladies. God bless them all!
Rita was predeceased in death by Alfred, her husband of sixty-one years. She will be profoundly missed by her family who loved her dearly: her four children and their spouses, Rich (Liz), Anne (Terry), Barbara, and Catherine (Dave); her nine grandchildren and their spouses, Maureen (Chris), Shawn, Chiara (Chaise), Catherine, John, Timothy, Robert, Max, and Nate; her great-grandson, Rowan, and great-granddaughter, due in October.
Donations in Rita's memory can be made to Canticle Farm (canticlefarmoakland.org), a nonprofit organization in the Franciscan tradition founded by her daughter. A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church when circumstances permit.
To be notified of the date of the service, send an email to ritabuchermemorial@gmail.com.
Published in East Bay Times on May 8, 2020.