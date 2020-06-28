Rita Pelz Lucas1933-2020Resident of Alamo, CARita Lucas passed away peacefully from an unexpected 14 day bout of lung cancer on June 23, 2020.Born and raised in Evanston, Illinois to Wenzel and Sophie Pelz, she graduated from the School of Speech at Northwestern University and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She wanted to become a Comedian but after performing in many theater productions, she moved to New York City and was a Model for Vogue Pattern Company and Macy's Manhattan in-house fashion shows. Rita appeared in Ladies Home Journal and Town and Country magazines in their fashion section. After a few years, she moved back to Chicago and became a Zephyrette for the scenic railroad line, the California Zephyr.Rita soon moved to San Francisco and became a Couture Model for I. Magnin, Principal Model for her Agency, and appeared in several National TV Commercials which included General Motors and Kent Cigarettes. Rita met her husband, Larry Lucas and they moved to the East Bay where they raised their two daughters, Sheila and Dayna. When Larry retired, they took up golf and were members of Diablo Country Club and Indian Wells Country Club where Rita experienced a Hole in One at EACH club.Rita loved to play golf, read books, play bridge and canasta. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Larry Lucas. And her adoring daughters, Sheila Lucas Langon and Dayna Lucas. Also leaves her dear family: son-in-law Jeff Langon; grandchildren Jesse Langon Abhyankar (husband Kedar Abhyankar), Lucas Langon (wife Katherine Larner Langon), Chloe Langon McArthur (husband Alex McArthur) and Sam Langon (fiancée Caroline Saca). Rita enjoyed her 3 great-grandchildren; Kiran, Anya and Rajan Abhyankar. Rita will be remembered as a fun and energetic person, good listener and a kind woman.A private service will be held for immediate family. Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor in San Francisco.