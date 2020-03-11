Home

Robbie E. Noia


1956 - 2020
Robbie E. Noia
Robbie E. Noia
November 12, 1956 - February 19, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Robbie was a lifelong resident of Antioch and a graduate of Antioch High School. He passed away surrounded by his family. He leaves behind a wife of 43 years; Jael, three children; Lisa, Lori, and Earl and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother; Mary Noia, and sisters Nita Stiglich and Earlene Lanter. He was predeceased by his father, Earl. Robbie worked as an electrician and was a proud member of local IBEW 302 for over 30 years. Services will be at Holy Cross Cemetery on March 12th at 11:00 am.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020
