Robert (Bob) A. Belshe Sr.
January 17, 1934 – April 3, 2020
Stockton
A resident of Moraga for 45 years, Bob died at his home in Stockton of natural causes, surrounded by his family.
Bob was a native of California, born and raised in Long Beach and the San Joaquin valley, and moving to the Bay Area in 1954. After serving as an electronics engineer in the Navy during the Korean War, he earned a BSEE degree from U.C. Berkeley.
He built a 40 year career at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory (LBL) as an electrical engineer and computer scientist where he worked on numerous projects including the Bevatron nuclear particle accelerator, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford University, and the LBL Gammasphere detector, the world's most powerful instrument for detecting gamma rays. A patient and dedicated engineer, Bob was the author of many technical papers and cutting edge technologies. He retired in 1994.
Bob was the consummate engineer, and he had a passion for electronics and computers. He was constantly tinkering, whether it was dismantling a vacuum cleaner as a child, restoring the engine in his car, building some of the first LED clocks, hacking the world's first keyless car, or building his own solar water heater. He was fascinated with all things electronic and mechanical.
Outside of engineering, Bob was an avid reader, skilled skier, and a lifelong pilot. He loved flying, doing aerobatics in his younger years, working on his experimental planes in his older years, and he once described flying as, "the most fun he ever had with his pants on." He was an active member of Chapter 393 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Concord and the Mount Diablo Pilot's Association.
He is survived by his children; Robert Belshe Jr. (Randi) of Rio Vista, Diana McDonald (Kerry) of Wheatland, Marie Cottman (Donald) of Stockton, and Michael Belshe (Jia) of Atherton. He has eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren who will all miss him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally, of 44 years.
At his request, no services will be held. Memorial gifts may be made to the AOPA Air Safety Foundation or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020