Robert A. Fildes
June 5, 1938 - September 1, 2019
Resident of Danville
On Sunday, September 1st, Bob Fildes, loving husband, father and grandfather, unexpectedly passed away at his home at the age of 81.
Bob was born in England and obtained his Doctorate in Biochemistry from the University of London. He began his career at Glaxo, where he met his beloved wife, Mavis. In 1975 they moved to the United States after he accepted a position to become VP of Operations for Bristol Myers. Bob transitioned from the pharmaceutical industry in 1980 to become a leader in the emerging biotechnology business. He joined Biogen, Inc. in 1980 as President and was instrumental in establishing the company's presence in the United States. Several years later he joined Cetus Corporation and became CEO. After retiring from Cetus in 1990 he was a member of numerous corporate boards, held senior executive positions and advised biotechnology companies worldwide for the next two decades. He made many lifelong friends in the corporate world.
Bob loved to travel and spent his retirement exploring the world. He and Mavis made annual trips to Hawaii, Cabo San Lucas, Palm Desert, Australia and his favorite place, New Zealand, while also spending time at their other homes in The Lake District in England and Carmel, California. They looked forward to visiting friends in all of these places. Bob was a skilled woodcrafter and his family's homes are filled with furniture he has lovingly made. He enjoyed playing golf, conversations with family and friends, and until a few years ago a good cigar after dinner. He bravely battled prostate cancer for 15 years but never let it dampen his enthusiasm for life, travel and family time. He was known for his good humor, quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and generous spirit.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mavis; his daughters Nicola and Lesley, and son-in-law Dan; grandchildren Ian, Isabel and Emma; his beloved cats Rusty and Smokey, and friends around the world.
There will be a private family memorial service. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to The Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019