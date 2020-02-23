|
Robert A Middleton, Jr
March 27, 1948 - February 14, 2020
Oakland
"Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth"
Bob Middleton died at peace, with tender care from Helen and Hospice, at home. He succumbed to the ravages of recurrent cancer, bearing the illnesses stoically, sustained by his faith. His father was Captain Robert A. Middleton, USN and mother was Eunice B. Middleton, both who predeceased him. His memory will be cherished by his son Bobby (Robert A. Middleton III), and Helen Nicholas.
Bob was born in San Francisco, then moved to many states with his Navy family, including Hawaii, Maryland, and Washington. As a native son of California, he was delighted to return permanently in the 1960s. He graduated from Piedmont High School, class of 1966, then attended the University of California Berkeley where he earned both a B.A. and an M.A. in the early 1970s. He was an ardent Cal Bears fan, and a proud Alumnus of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. Dedicated to lifelong learning, Bob was an Undergraduate Fellow at Worcester College, Oxford University, England. He later did postgraduate study at Golden Gate University, University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee and took classes at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley. He was an avid reader, spanning a wide variety of subjects, including theology, history, literature and poetry. He loved music of all kinds, especially baroque, classical, jazz and old-time rock-and-roll. He appreciated the art and architecture of all centuries. His classmates always considered him as a scholar, but one who also had a lot of fun!
Professionally, Bob began as a technical writer for the Oakland Police Department, then moved to the Port of Oakland where he held several positions in Public Relations management. Upon retirement, he joined the advertising firm of Marketing Communications Associates as VP of Public Relations. He was also the Chaplain of the Bay Area Seafarers Service in Oakland. He later volunteered as an overnight counselor for the San Francisco Night Ministry.
Bob was a devoted Episcopalian, a longtime parishioner at St. John's Episcopal Church of Oakland. He was considered to be a gifted lector, delivering readings in a way that made one feel like the words came directly from God. He served as a sub-deacon, was a faithful pillar of the men's group, member of the Vestry, and served on the Deanery and Executive Council of the Diocese.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1707 Gouldin Rd, Oakland at 2PM, March 28.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020