In Loving Memory
Robert A. Pedro
Oct 3, 1938 - Sept. 7, 2019
Bobby was born and raised in Kaneohe, Oahu. He was 80 years old at the time of his passing. He served in the National Guards. Moved to the mainland in 1963. He joined Local 1235 Carpet and Linoleum Installer. Retired in 1989. Moved to Union City, CA in 1972 and bought their first home where they raised their 4 children. He is servived by his wife Evelyn of 59 years, 3 adult children Robyn, Raelani and Renee Pedro all of Union City, CA. He leaves behind 8 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids known to all as "Vuvu". Bobby now shares the heavens with his son Robbie who passed away in 2002. A memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward,Ca., from 4pm-8pm in the Mission Bluiding on Saturday October 5, 2019. To all Bobby friends as he would say.... "I spock you later" with the shaka sign!
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019