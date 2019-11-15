|
|
Robert "Bob" Ackley
Dec. 6, 1944 - Nov. 8, 2019
Emerson, IA
Robert "Bob" Ackley, age 74 of Emerson, IA, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. Born on December 6, 1944 to Larry & Dot Ackley in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland with the class of 1962. He then attended St. Mary's College in CA and completed his B.S. degree in computer Science and Hospital Administration under the G.I. Bill. He retired from Offutt Airforce Base and continued to live in Nebraska & later Iowa. He was an avid record collector and had well over 30,000 in his collection.
Bobs wishes were to be cremated and inurned privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your local animal rescue of your choosing.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019