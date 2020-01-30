East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
View Map
Robert Allan York


1932 - 2020
Robert Allan York Obituary
Robert Allan York
July 17, 1932 - January 7, 2020
Resident of Pinole
Robert was born in Newton, Alabama & moved to Spencer, North Carolina in 1941. Robert served his country from 1953 to 1973 then he began his civilian career teaching electronics. He is survived by his wife, Patsy H. York, along with 2 sisters, 1 brother, 4 children & 4 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on February 8th at 1:00pm at Sunset View Mortuary in El Cerrito. A reception will immediately follow at the family home in Pinole. Memorial donations can be made at


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020
