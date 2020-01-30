|
|
Robert Allan York
July 17, 1932 - January 7, 2020
Resident of Pinole
Robert was born in Newton, Alabama & moved to Spencer, North Carolina in 1941. Robert served his country from 1953 to 1973 then he began his civilian career teaching electronics. He is survived by his wife, Patsy H. York, along with 2 sisters, 1 brother, 4 children & 4 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on February 8th at 1:00pm at Sunset View Mortuary in El Cerrito. A reception will immediately follow at the family home in Pinole. Memorial donations can be made at
View the online memorial for Robert Allan York
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020