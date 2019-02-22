Robert Allen Rhodes

Feb. 3, 1931 ~ Jan. 12, 2019

Resident of Alameda

Robert was born in Milwaukee, MN, to James William Rhodes and Hester Cox Rhodes. He was the second of their three children. He grew up in Bemidji, MN. While serving in the US Navy from 1949 to 1953, Robert was stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station and met Lois Lieding through family friends. They were married in May 1953 and had two children, Michelle and Robert, Jr. Robert graduated from UC Berkeley in 1961 and the family moved to Alameda, where they remained. Robert was a CPA and worked for the federal government until retiring in 1988. He enjoyed fishing, playing bridge, being roadie for The Hole in the Wall band and playing with his great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Lois, his daughter, Michelle Ryan, his daughter-in-law, Laura Rhodes, his granddaughter and her husband, Danielle and Matt Pence, and their two children, Ethan and Juliette. He was preceded in death by his son, parents and siblings. No services were held at the request of the deceased. Memorial gifts can be made to the Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.





