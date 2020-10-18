Robert AmbroseAugust 27, 1940 - October 10, 2020Resident of Concord, CARobert Ambrose passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 with his family at his side. Always the planner, Bob wrote his own obituary:Bob was born in Sacramento to Lou and Veronica Ambrose and was raised the first 14 years of his life by his maternal grandmother, Mary O'Hearn Roe. When Bob was 15, he was sent to his family ancestral hometown, Tooele, Utah, to live with his paternal grandparents, Frank and Annie Ambrose and attend high school.On a warm summer evening in 1955, Bob and a friend were invited to join a group of girls who were "dragging Main." Bob jumped in the back seat next to a girl he didn't know. After driving a few blocks, Bob leaned over to the girl and quietly whispered "My name is Bob and I think I love you, what's your name?" The girl responded "My name is Linda and I think you are an idiot." Thus began over 60 years of love and devotion.Bob and Linda married in 1959. Their life's journey included living in the Midwest for 11 years and Concord for the last 45 years, and has been full of wonderful family and friends. They have been blessed by being involved in many organizations, especially the local Catholic Parishes, De La Salle and Carondelet High Schools and Community Bible Study. Their passion for travel has taken them all over the world. Bob's garden was his pride and joy.Bob was honored to be the husband of Linda for 61 years, father of Paul (Anh), Mary Beth McCarthy (Scott) and Julie Willis (Masten) and grandfather of Matthew Ambrose, Louis Inderbitzen and Jeremy and Katie Willis.Words cannot express the gratitude I felt to my family for the love and care they gave their Mom and Dad during my final days.So, where is Bob? Bob has gone to another life that has been promised by Jesus Christ to all who believe. This next existence will be free of the pain and sorrow of this world.What is Bob doing? Bob is being cleansed and prepared to enter the eternal kingdom where he anxiously awaits to be reunited with all of his loved ones for eternity.The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Diablo Valley Oncology, American Hospice, and Hillendale Home Care for the love and compassion they showed Bob.