Robert and Wanda Hamilton
Walnut Creek
Wanda Lea Hamilton of Walnut Creek passed away on October 28, 2019 under the care of hospice. Robert Gerald Hamilton, her loving husband, died unexpectedly five days later, November 2, rejoining his bride of 61 years.
Bob was born in Augusta, Kansas on September 3, 1934 to Silas and Ora Hamilton. He graduated from Wichita University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and earned a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Oklahoma University. Bob served as an officer in the United States Air Force.
Wanda was born in Augusta, Kansas on March 4, 1938 to Virgil and Vada Foudray. She attended Wichita University and later completed her Bachelor of Arts in English at San Jose State University in 1980.
Bob and Wanda met during high school and married in 1958. Wanda worked as a model and stenographer to support Bob through graduate school and later stayed to home to raise their three daughters.
Bob's successful career included 20 years at General Electric and moved them extensively around the country, but they spent the last 23 years in Alamo and Walnut Creek to be close to their children and grandchildren. Deeply faithfully, Bob and Wanda were members of Hillside Covenant Church and enjoyed a tennis and social membership at Roundhill Country Club. Bob volunteered at John Muir Hospital, was an accomplished skier and competitive tennis player. Wanda, an excellent seamstress and tennis player, loved to play bridge and was a voracious reader.
Bob and Wanda leave a legacy of love and devotion to family. An annual summer trip to Yosemite with family and friends, a 55-year tradition, is still everyone's favorite vacation. Every Sunday for 20 years their kids and grandkids joined them at their Alamo home, fondly remembered as"Club Hamilton," for dinner, swimming, talking politics, music and watching football.
They are survived by their three daughters Melanie, Melinda and Melissa; sons-in-law Pat, Morgan and Dave; grandchildren Emily, Alex, Bailey, Will, Kelly, Kiley and Remy.
Funeral services will be held on December 7, 2019 at 1:30pm at Hillside Covenant Church in Walnut Creek.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019