Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Family Home
1938 - 2019
Oct. 19, 1938- Jul. 6, 2019
Danville
CELEBRATION OF LIFE is being held July 21 at 6:00pm at their home. Please join Vicki, family, friends and beloved clients as we all gather together in the celebration of this beloved man. Bob the business half and Vicki the artsy half, makes one whole successful salon and cabaret. He ran Victoria's HAIR ON STAGE for 30 years and Reel Blondes Musical Comedy for 18 years. Bring your funny short stories to share. Laughter is the best medicine. Vicki says "Come hungry and bring your dancing shoes!"


Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019
