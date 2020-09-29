Robert Bruce MacDonaldJune 23, 1937 - September 15, 2020Resident of El Cerrito, CARobert MacDonald, long time resident of El Cerrito, CA, has passed away peacefully at the age of 83. "Mac" is survived by his children: Chrystina (Mike), Robert (Michelle), Joseph (Stacy), Michael (Mairin), and seven grandsons! He was a reputable architect throughout California for decades after graduating from nearby UC Berkeley, where he also played and coached football in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He left an imprint wherever he went and with everyone he met.Mac's friends will remember his infectious laugh, generosity, surprise phone calls, and overall big heart with love for those around him. His memory lives on in stories that have grown into fables as the years have gone by. His family will remember big hugs, card games, hard work in the backyard, hosting Thanksgivings and Christmases, and traveling to youth baseball, high school football and wrestling, college and international rugby games side by side with his wife. He loved cigars, having a cocktail while listening to loud Frank Sinatra music, being right in arguments and, above all else, sharing all his love and support for his family and friends.Mac will now rest in peace with the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Maureen, at Sunset View Mortuary in El Cerrito.