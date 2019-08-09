|
Robert Bruce Mitchell
August 10, 1925 ~ August 3, 2019
Resident of Santa Rosa, California
Robert Bruce Mitchell died peacefully at home one week short of his 94th birthday. He was born in St. Catherines, Ontario. After high school Bob joined the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII. When the war ended, he attended the University of Toronto and earned his degree in Geological Engineering. He met and married his beautiful wife, Shan in 1949. Bob's 30 year career with Chevron, took he and Shan all over the world; from Toronto to Edmonton, Trinidad, Lafayette, Miami back to Lafayette, and on to Perth, Australia. When he retired, Bob and Shan built their dream home on Lake Almanor in Northern California. After one too many snowy winters, they bought a winter home in Nipomo on the California Central Coast.
Almanor was his dream retirement: fly fishing, golfing, skiing, boating, growing beautiful roses, woodworking and enjoying the sound of the lapping lake. The beautiful sunsets were icing on the cake. He lived his final years at Oakmont in Santa Rosa with his family and amazing caregiver, Timoci Bevu (aka Jim).
He was loved and admired by his family, friends and colleagues for his humor, intelligence and caring nature. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his children Heather (Michael) Cruciano, Bruce Mitchell, Jennifer (Ron) Schaefer, his grandchildren, Micaela (Kai) Kliegl, Chiara (Ray) Hutchison, Tyler and Victoria Schaefer and Kyle Meshna, his great granddaughters, Ensley and Quinn Kliegl, and Acadia Hutchison. Bob's wife Shan and daughter Rebecca Meshna pre-deceased him.
A celebration of life will be held at his home in Oakmont; 205 Belhaven Circle, Santa Rosa Calif. on Sat., August 17 at 1:00 p.m.
