Robert C. Medina
July 31, 1934- March 29, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Robert C. Medina, was born on July 31, 1934 to Nick and Earsie Medina the oldest of 9 children in South Dakota. He moved to and was a resident of Hayward CA since 1945. A graduate of Hayward High he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 - 1962. He received his BS degree from Cal State University Hayward and worked as a graphic artist at the Alameda Naval Air station until he retired in 1985. Robert and brother Carl owned Medina's gym in Dublin and on B St. in Hayward for almost 30 years before it closed in 2011. He was known for his quick smile, brilliant mind, dry wit, and his kind compassionate spirit. He was a man of deep faith who treasured his family and a faithful friend.
Robert, 85, passed peacefully on March 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM in Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro. Robert was the beloved husband of Freda Medina, father of son Robert Jr and wife Terry Medina, and daughter Candace Medina and fiancé Sal Mora, step-daughters Pam, Tammy, and Teresa Kennedy, grandfather to Matthew and Jeremy Medina. Preceded in death by father Nick, mother Earsie, brothers Floyd and Carl. Surviving are his sisters Anna and husband Bob Hunziker, Berta Medina, Linda and husband Joe Gonzales, Eileen and husband Chuck Correa, sister-in-laws Abby Medina and Lou Medina, along with brothers James and wife Laura Medina, and Michael and wife Liz Medina. He had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends that loved and will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be announced once the SIP has expired to remember how much he meant to his family, friends, and the community.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020