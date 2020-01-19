East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Robert Carpino
Liturgy
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Robert "Bobby" Carpino


1959 - 2020
Robert Carpino "Bobby"
March 31, 1959 - Jan 7, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Our beloved son Bobby went with the angels to heaven, leaving behind his parents Peter and Phylis Carpino and brothers Dino (Shelly), Frank (Patti), sister Paula (Joette) and aunt Cathy Carpino. He left us with many remarkable memories of his very infectious smile, innocence, humor and love.
Memorial funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. All contributions can be made to the Down Syndrome Connection.


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
