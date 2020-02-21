|
Robert Caya
Feb. 9, 1933 - Feb. 10, 2020
Fairfield, Ca
On Monday, Feb 10, we lost our beloved family leader. While we are all heartbroken by our loss, we are keenly aware of how fortunate we all were to have dad here for 87 years and 1 day. He kept his faculties and most importantly his sense of humor and wit to the very end. Dad was able to go on his own terms.
Dad was predeceased by his wife Dorothy in 2010 after 56 years of marriage. He is survived by his sons Mike (Terry) and Tom (Gena), his 5 grandchildren Jason (Allison), Stephanie (Mike), Kristen (Bret), Cindy (Cole) and Bryan as well as 9 great grandchildren.
Viewing Tuesday Feb 25 9am to 11am at Vaca Hills Chapel 524 Elmira Rd Vacaville, Ca. 11am prayer service.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020