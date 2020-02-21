East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233

Robert Caya


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Caya Obituary
Robert Caya
Feb. 9, 1933 - Feb. 10, 2020
Fairfield, Ca
On Monday, Feb 10, we lost our beloved family leader. While we are all heartbroken by our loss, we are keenly aware of how fortunate we all were to have dad here for 87 years and 1 day. He kept his faculties and most importantly his sense of humor and wit to the very end. Dad was able to go on his own terms.
Dad was predeceased by his wife Dorothy in 2010 after 56 years of marriage. He is survived by his sons Mike (Terry) and Tom (Gena), his 5 grandchildren Jason (Allison), Stephanie (Mike), Kristen (Bret), Cindy (Cole) and Bryan as well as 9 great grandchildren.
Viewing Tuesday Feb 25 9am to 11am at Vaca Hills Chapel 524 Elmira Rd Vacaville, Ca. 11am prayer service.


View the online memorial for Robert Caya
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -