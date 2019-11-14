Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corpus Christi Church
322 St. James Drive
Piedmont, CA 94611
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
322 St. James Drive
Piedmont, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
322 St. James Drive
Piedmont, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Charm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Robert Charm


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Robert Charm Obituary
Rev. Robert Charm
May 10, 1944- Nov. 6, 2019
San Francisco
Rev. Robert W. Charm (former) pastor of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, son of Capt. W.J. Charm, D.C., U.S.N., and Anne C. Charm, graduate of Villanova and Case Western Reserve Universities and St. Patrick's Seminary, Ph.D. Cand. University of Illinois, former Associate Pastor: St. Joseph, Pinole;
St. Leander, San Leandro; Church of the Good Shepherd, Pittsburg; St. Joachim , Hayward.
Visitation: Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m.
Funeral mass: Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m.
Corpus Christi Church, 322 St. James Drive, Piedmont
Memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Oakland.


View the online memorial for Rev. Robert Charm
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -