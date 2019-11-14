|
Rev. Robert Charm
May 10, 1944- Nov. 6, 2019
San Francisco
Rev. Robert W. Charm (former) pastor of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, son of Capt. W.J. Charm, D.C., U.S.N., and Anne C. Charm, graduate of Villanova and Case Western Reserve Universities and St. Patrick's Seminary, Ph.D. Cand. University of Illinois, former Associate Pastor: St. Joseph, Pinole;
St. Leander, San Leandro; Church of the Good Shepherd, Pittsburg; St. Joachim , Hayward.
Visitation: Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m.
Funeral mass: Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m.
Corpus Christi Church, 322 St. James Drive, Piedmont
Memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Oakland.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019