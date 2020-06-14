Robert D. "Rob" CampbellJuly 7, 1958 - April 18, 2020Resident of Concord, CA.Rob died holding his sister Vickie's hand after a courageous 17-year battle with Leukemia and Graft vs Host disease. Born to Duane and Barbara Campbell in Portsmouth, VA he lived in Concord, CA for 40 years and in Utah for 10+ years.Rob was preceded in death by his mother Barbara in 1996. Rob is survived by his son Robert and wife Taylor Campbell of Copperton, UT, his father Duane and stepmother Michele Campbell, sister Vickie and husband Frank Lobrillo, brothers Brett and wife Deanna, and Keith Campbell, and step-children Jason, Sara, and Ceara Cavanaugh along with numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.Rob touched everyone with a kind heart, hilarious sense of humor, corny jokes, and his zest for life. He enjoyed the outdoors, story-telling, fancy big rigs, western movies, Little League World Series, hunting, golf, summer concerts, the mountains, Maui, dogs, barbecues, and Jack Daniels and Cokes. He loved his family and friends!In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Support Community of San Francisco. The family will be having a private service on June 26 and a Celebration of Life at a place and time to be determined due to the pandemic.