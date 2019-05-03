Robert D. Grant

July 18, 1947 - April 21, 2019

Alamo

Robert D. Grant, M.D., 71, of Alamo, California, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. ??Rob was born July 18, 1947, in Oakland, CA to the late Donald Grant, M.D. and Jean Miser Grant. He attended Oakland Tech High School and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor's degree in psychology from UC Berkeley. Following in his father's footsteps, he received his medical degree from UCSF in 1972. Rob married Barbara Scatena, a fellow Golden Bear, in 1970. They enjoyed 48 fabulous years of marriage together in the Bay Area, with a fun sojourn in Arlington, VA, during Rob's internal medicine residency at George Washington University Hospital. In addition to Barbara, he leaves his two wonderful children, Lisa Grant and Ross Grant. Rob was so proud when they both followed him into the medical field, Lisa as a neurologist in Oregon and Ross an internist in Los Angeles. He also leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Kathryn Dublin and husband Art, nephews Matt (Marci) and Jim (Erica) Dublin, stepmother Janet Grant and cousin Jim Meyer (Heidi). Rob joined the Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in 1975 where he truly enjoyed and respected his colleagues and his patients. He served as chief of the Department of Medicine for 10 years, and then joined the newly formed Hospitalist service for the remainder of his career, retiring in 2014.

Rob loved hosting Cal football parties, working in his garden and vacationing at The Sea Ranch, bonding with his dogs and reading hundreds of books. He loved traveling, playing tennis and bridge, hiking the Sierra, skiing the Rockies, sailing the BVIs, and celebrating life with his beloved family and friends. His children remember him as a kind, brilliant, supportive and loving father, always ready to explore another corner of the world with them. His wife treasures a lifetime of memories with a man who loved the healing art of medicine, who appreciated the beauty of nature, and who was her best friend and soul mate. Rob was a well-loved man.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on June 1st, 4-6 p.m., at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, CA. There will be a private burial in July at the Grant Family site in the historic Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg; Rob was a seventh generation Californian.

TraditionCare Mortuary

(925) 827-2911

www.traditioncare.com





View the online memorial for Robert D. Grant Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary